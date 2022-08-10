South Korea has broad 'consensus' to avoid Japan asset sale: ambassador

TOKYO -- South Korean politicians across party lines want to avoid the liquidation of Japanese corporate assets seized as compensation for wartime labor, Seoul's ambassador to Tokyo tells Nikkei, calling for a moratorium on such sales to buy time for further discussions.

"Former President Moon Jae-in had also said he did not want Japanese corporate assets to be sold," Yun Duk-min said Tuesday in his first interview with Japanese media since taking office in July. "That's the cross-party consensus in South Korea."