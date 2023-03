WASHINGTON -- The U.S., Japan and South Korea should be able to step up cooperation on dealing with North Korea, but doing so on China will be more difficult because of Seoul's reservations, an analyst on East Asian security said.

Jeffrey Hornung, a senior political scientist at the U.S.-based RAND Corp. think tank, spoke about the outlook for the three-way partnership ahead of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Tokyo this week to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.