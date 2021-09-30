South Korean PM floats summit between Moon and Japan's Kishida

SEOUL -- South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Thursday said Seoul would welcome a summit between President Moon Jae-in and Japan's incoming leader Fumio Kishida, stressing such a meeting is essential for mending frayed ties.

"I think we need a summit between the leaders anytime, if diplomatic officials can discuss this," Kim told Nikkei Asia in an exclusive interview. He expressed hope that such bilateral meetings would "become a platform to establish strong peace in the region, which includes China, North Korea, Russia and the U.S."

The suggestion from Seoul comes a day after Japan's governing Liberal Democratic Party elected Kishida its new leader, meaning he will replace outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga next week.

Kishida will inherit a relationship with South Korea that has soured over issues stemming from Japan's occupation of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945, including compensation for wartime labor and so-called comfort women who worked in Japanese military brothels. The sovereignty of South Korean-controlled islets known as Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan is another friction point.

But Kim suggested Kishida's inauguration could offer a chance for a thaw, given the new premier's experience. Kishida was Japan's foreign minister in 2015, when the Shinzo Abe government signed a deal meant to resolve the comfort women issue with the administration of then South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

Aside from a summit, Kim said South Korea would consider opening up to travelers from Japan after consultations with health authorities and the Foreign Ministry, as Japan appears to have brought COVID-19 infections under control.

"The two countries should make efforts to come closer" in daily life, the prime minister said. "Among them, I think we should create an atmosphere in which people in both countries could come and go much more freely than now."

Kim said that was difficult to do when Japan's coronavirus cases were surging, but is possible now that the numbers have fallen. Recorded daily infections have plunged from over 24,000 in August to a seven-day average of around 2,000. South Korea is averaging around 2,500, though its cases are on an upward trajectory.

South Korea is weighing what it calls a With Corona policy starting in late October, when more than 70% of its population should complete their vaccinations. Like Singapore and some other Asian countries, it aims to shift living with COVID-19, balancing precautions while enabling normal economic activity.

Before the pandemic, Japan was one of the most popular destinations among South Korean travelers, with millions visiting every year.