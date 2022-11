NEW YORK -- Japanese drinks maker Suntory Holdings will expand its high-end whiskey and other premium offerings as it seeks to widen the profit margin in the key U.S. market, President Takeshi Niinami tells Nikkei.

Niinami spoke with Nikkei during a recent visit to New York for the opening of subsidiary Beam Suntory's new headquarters there, following a relocation from Chicago amid the company's expansion push.