TAIPEI -- Taiwan can learn from Japan and Singapore on how to navigate tensions between the U.S. and China, a key candidate in Taiwan's presidential race told Nikkei Asia.

"In Asia, Japan is obviously bigger [than Taiwan] and thus faces more pressure from the U.S. and China, but they also deal with the two countries with great flexibility," Ko Wen-je, chairman of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) -- the island's political "third force" -- said in an interview at his Taipei office on Tuesday.