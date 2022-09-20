Thailand banks on new visa to lure foreign talent, more investment

BANGKOK -- Thailand is trying to fight through hesitancies created by China's zero-COVID policy and Russia's war in Ukraine as it pursues more foreign investment in electric vehicles, biotechnology and other cutting-edge industries, its next investment board chief said.

"What we should focus on is technology- and knowledge-based industries such as digital, biotechnology, bio-based materials, medical, smart electronics and electric vehicles," Narit Therdsteerasukdi said in a recent interview with Nikkei Asia. "These industries are not as labor intensive or capital intensive as in the past.