Thaksin Shinawatra predicts election win for Pheu Thai party he backs

TOKYO -- Thaksin Shinawatra, the Thai prime minister ousted by the military in 2006 who has lived in self-exile since 2008, said that he expects Thailand to have a coalition government after the May 14 general election even if the largest opposition Pheu Thai Party wins a majority in the lower house.

"I believe it will be a coalition government, definitely," Thaksin told Nikkei Asia in an exclusive interview in Tokyo, adding that he is confident Pheu Thai will win at least 250 seats in the 500-seat chamber.