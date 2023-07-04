ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

Tokyo Electron expects boost from generative AI as early as 2024

Chip equipment maker projects memory-related demand to pick up toward year-end

Tokyo Electron expects its GPU-related equipment to drive growth over the medium- to long-term. (Photo by Keiichiro Sato)
KENTARO TSUTSUMI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron could see competition for generative artificial intelligence lift earnings as early as 2024, Senior Vice President Hiroshi Kawamoto told Nikkei.

The semiconductor industry is expected to enjoy a major boost as technology companies around the world race to develop generative AI, such as ChatGPT. While Nvidia currently dominates the market for graphics processing units, which let AI models learn from large amounts of data, rivals like Advanced Micro Devices are eager to catch up.

Read Next

Latest On Interview

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more