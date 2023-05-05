Top U.S. Republican wants war game with Japan on China nuclear threat

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. and Japan should conduct war game simulations for a Chinese nuclear threat to ensure they are prepared to respond, senior Republican lawmaker Michael McCaul told Nikkei in a recent interview.

McCaul, a prominent China hawk, chairs the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. The chairman plays a big role in overseeing President Joe Biden's foreign policy, including issues such as the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and the surge in migration at the southern border.