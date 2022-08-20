Toshiba buyout must benefit all stakeholders, CEO says

TOKYO -- Toshiba seeks to ensure all stakeholders benefit equally from the company's restructuring, President and CEO Taro Shimada told Nikkei on Friday, responding to criticism that having board members representing certain investors could create conflicts of interest.

The embattled industrial group is exploring various options to turn itself around, including a potential buyout that could take the company private. It has received 10 bids from investment funds and others, and invited several to a second round of bidding in mid-July.