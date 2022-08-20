ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

Toshiba buyout must benefit all stakeholders, CEO says

Shimada outlines plans to prioritize shareholder returns and new investments

Toshiba's decision to appoint executives from activist investors to its board sparked controversy.   © Reuters
TAKAYUKI YAO and KENTARO TSUTSUMI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Toshiba seeks to ensure all stakeholders benefit equally from the company's restructuring, President and CEO Taro Shimada told Nikkei on Friday, responding to criticism that having board members representing certain investors could create conflicts of interest.

The embattled industrial group is exploring various options to turn itself around, including a potential buyout that could take the company private. It has received 10 bids from investment funds and others, and invited several to a second round of bidding in mid-July.

