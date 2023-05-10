Transcript: ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks with Nikkei

LONDON -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde painted an optimistic picture for the eurozone economy, in a recent interview with Nikkei, saying that inflation in Europe was moderating and that the bank is committed to reaching its medium-term target of 2% inflation. She also downplayed the risk of a recession and called for supervision of banks to be "intrusive and as granular as possible," to minimize risks emanating from the financial industry.

Edited excerpts from the interview follow.