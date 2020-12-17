Turkey's Arcelik targets Asian growth with Hitachi deal

ISTANBUL -- Turkey's leading appliance maker Arcelik will acquire Hitachi's foreign home appliance unit in a push to blanket most of Asia, including India, Southeast Asia and China.

Arcelik and Hitachi announced on Wednesday that the Turkish company will acquire a 60% stake in Hitachi's overseas home appliances business for $300 million. The Japanese company has been revamping group businesses as it concentrates on core operations and will retain a 40% stake in a new joint venture.

About 80% of Hitachi's home appliances sales are domestic. Its presence in China and Thailand accounts for the largest part of overseas operations.

Arcelik's acquisition comprises two manufacturing companies in China and Thailand as well as 10 sales companies, with total revenue estimated at $1 billion. It also aligns with Arcelik's strategy to venture deeper into Asia, with the company looking to gain a major presence in markets along the Silk Road, which runs from East Asia to Europe.

"The picture is now complete in terms of Asia-Pacific, and we have good enough infrastructure from which to grow," said Arcelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu in a remote interview with Nikkei Asia after signing the share purchase agreement.

Due to the wait for regulatory approval in countries where both companies have a presence, the joint venture may not be finalized until about June 2021, after which the new company will unveil its five-year business plan, according to Bulgurlu.

Apart from its joint venture with Hitachi, Arcelik has been aggressively expanding into Asia. It has a joint venture with India's Tata Group and has acquired companies in Pakistan and Bangladesh. It also just opened a factory in Thailand.

"This will not only help us compete against our Chinese and Korean rivals, but will give Hitachi more global exposure via our existing sales and distribution channels," Bulgurlu said. "It also gives Arcelik scale in the Asia-Pacific region behind the premium Hitachi brand."

According to the CEO, the company is "looking for double-digit growth every year." The joint venture will make additional investments into Hitachi's existing factories in China and Thailand. New investments in other countries in East Asia may also be on the agenda, he said.

Bulgurlu emphasized how important it was to lead in Asian markets. "The global appliance market is projected to grow at 3.5%, whereas the market in Asia grows 6% to 7% annually."

Arcelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu is confident of Asia's continued high growth in home appliances.

Arcelik is a subsidiary of Turkey's largest conglomerate Koc Holding, with businesses ranging from automotive manufacturing to finance.

Bulgurlu said both Arcelik and Koc Holding are "very interested" in Hitachi's proprietary Internet of Things platform, called Lumada, and expressed hope that beyond this joint venture "Koc Holding and Hitachi will find many other areas in which to cooperate."

As for the rest of the world, he hinted the Arcelik's next M&A will be in the Middle East -- another high growth region where Arcelik has local subsidiaries but lacks production facilities.

"Egypt and Iran are interesting markets but due to U.S. sanctions, we cannot operate in Iran," Bulgurlu said. "But in the future, if things normalize, we will always look into opportunities."

He added that the joint venture with Hitachi includes the Middle East, where Hitachi has a strong presence, especially in Egypt.

With 22 factories in eight countries, Arcelik posted 5 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in consolidated revenue last year, with around 45% of revenue coming from Europe, where Hitachi has latched onto Arcelik's strong market share and its Beko brand.

Bulgurlu also said the "coronavirus is a tailwind to the industry as people stay at home, concerned about hygiene, food security and other things, driving appliance sales for washing machines and dishwashers globally."

The CEO said his operations are operating at "three shifts in all factories, trying to meet demand," adding that he feels "growth will continue in the first half of 2021."