U.K. trade minister rejects doubt over CPTPP gains for country

HO CHI MINH CITY -- The U.K. sees post-Brexit economic opportunities in Asia, but that will not stop it from sanctioning countries that break global rules, its international trade minister told Nikkei Asia weeks after London joined a regional trade bloc to which China also seeks membership.

Nigel Huddleston said London can help shape future trade, especially in digital services, as a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-member group that includes Japan, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Chile and Australia.