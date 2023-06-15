U.N. refugee chief urges Japan to open its doors wider

PARIS -- Japan should accept more displaced people, the head of the United Nations' refugee agency told Nikkei in an interview, as a series of conflicts worldwide push the level of forced displacement to new heights.

New refugee figures released by the U.N. on Wednesday put the number of people displaced around the world at 110 million as of May. The number has more than doubled in a decade, driven by events including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the civil war in Syria, the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan and clashes between military and paramilitary forces in Sudan.