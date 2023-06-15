ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

U.N. refugee chief urges Japan to open its doors wider

Appeal comes as number of displaced people reaches 110 million

Japan is still "not there yet" on accepting refugees, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said. (Photo by Juliette Perreard)
MADOKA KITAMATSU, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

PARIS -- Japan should accept more displaced people, the head of the United Nations' refugee agency told Nikkei in an interview, as a series of conflicts worldwide push the level of forced displacement to new heights.

New refugee figures released by the U.N. on Wednesday put the number of people displaced around the world at 110 million as of May. The number has more than doubled in a decade, driven by events including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the civil war in Syria, the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan and clashes between military and paramilitary forces in Sudan.

Read Next

Latest On Interview

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close