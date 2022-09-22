U.S.-China decoupling not Washington's goal: diplomat

NEW YORK -- The U.S. is not interested in decoupling its economy from China's but only in ensuring fair competition between the countries' businesses, Jose Fernandez, a senior state department official, told Nikkei.

"We would welcome competition that's on a level playing field, where you don't have unfair subsidies, where you have no violations of human rights, where you have full respect for intellectual property rights," said Fernandez, who serves as the undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy, and the environment.