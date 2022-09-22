ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

U.S.-China decoupling not Washington's goal: diplomat

State Department's Jose Fernandez signals further involvement in Asia through IPEF

China's Qingdao port on the Yellow Sea. Asian countries want the U.S. involved in regional trade to prevent others from filling the void, U.S. Undersecretary of State Jose Fernandez said.   © Reuters
MASAHIRO OKOSHI and RYO NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

NEW YORK -- The U.S. is not interested in decoupling its economy from China's but only in ensuring fair competition between the countries' businesses, Jose Fernandez, a senior state department official, told Nikkei.

"We would welcome competition that's on a level playing field, where you don't have unfair subsidies, where you have no violations of human rights, where you have full respect for intellectual property rights," said Fernandez, who serves as the undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy, and the environment.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close