WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Coast Guard plans to increase maritime patrols and training activities in the Indo-Pacific, the top-ranking officer of the branch says, as China extends its reach into the region's waters.

Adm. Linda Fagan, the commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, attended the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore this month, an annual gathering that brings together senior defense officials in Asia. It was her second straight year participating in the conference.