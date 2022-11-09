ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

U.S. alone can't police world: U.K. navy chief on Indo-Pacific tilt

First sea lord says more ships will visit Japan as Taiwan tensions rise

First Sea Lord and Chief of Navy Staff Adm. Sir Ben Key stands on the bridge of the HMS Tamar, docked in Yokohama, Japan, on Nov. 8. (Photo by Yuki Kohara) 
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | Europe

ABOARD THE HMS TAMAR, Japan -- Two British warships, the HMS Tamar and HMS Spey, are on a five-year deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. Instead of the ships periodically returning to the U.K., the Royal Navy has decided to rotate their crews, dividing them into three teams: white, red and blue. From Tonga to Bangladesh, the vessels have been making port calls across the region, demonstrating a permanent presence.

From the cost of flying the crews back and forth to the diesel that the ships guzzle, as well as the fees the Royal Navy pays dockyards in Japan, Singapore and Hawaii for maintenance, the bill is significant. Yet the Royal Navy's highest-ranking admiral says the operation fits Britain's national interests.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close