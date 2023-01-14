U.S. debt ceiling crisis risk highest since 2011: ex-Obama adviser

WASHINGTON -- With new leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives, the risk of a deadlock over the debt ceiling leading to a fiscal crisis may be the highest ever, said Jason Furman, former top economic adviser during the administration of President Barack Obama.

A clash between Democrats and Republicans in Congress looms over the debt ceiling, a limit on how much the federal government can borrow. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday urged congressional leaders in a letter to raise the ceiling before it is reached.