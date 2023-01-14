ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

U.S. debt ceiling crisis risk highest since 2011: ex-Obama adviser

Recession or higher inflation likely to hit country this year, says Jason Furman

A fight is brewing in the U.S. Congress over the debt ceiling, a limit on how much of money the federal government can borrow.   © Reuters
KOSUKE TAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- With new leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives, the risk of a deadlock over the debt ceiling leading to a fiscal crisis may be the highest ever, said Jason Furman, former top economic adviser during the administration of President Barack Obama.

A clash between Democrats and Republicans in Congress looms over the debt ceiling, a limit on how much the federal government can borrow. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday urged congressional leaders in a letter to raise the ceiling before it is reached.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close