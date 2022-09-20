U.S. energy giant Sempra eyes 'blue' hydrogen exports to Japan

TOKYO -- U.S.-based Sempra Infrastructure is considering exporting blue hydrogen that is made from liquefied natural gas and employs carbon capture during the production process to Japan and elsewhere in Asia, President Dan Brouillette told Nikkei.

The unit of Sempra Energy looks to use the Cameron LNG plant in Louisiana for emerging energy sources like hydrogen. The facility, now in the middle of a capacity expansion, is majority-owned by Sempra Infrastructure and jointly operated by companies including Japanese trading houses Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi Corp. as well as Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen.