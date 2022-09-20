ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

U.S. energy giant Sempra eyes 'blue' hydrogen exports to Japan

President Dan Brouillette plans LNG terminals on West Coast to meet Asian demand

Sempra Infrastructure holds a majority stake in the Cameron LNG liquefaction facility in the U.S. state of Louisiana. (Photo courtesy of Sempra Infrastructure)
NAOYUKI TOYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

TOKYO -- U.S.-based Sempra Infrastructure is considering exporting blue hydrogen that is made from liquefied natural gas and employs carbon capture during the production process to Japan and elsewhere in Asia, President Dan Brouillette told Nikkei.

The unit of Sempra Energy looks to use the Cameron LNG plant in Louisiana for emerging energy sources like hydrogen. The facility, now in the middle of a capacity expansion, is majority-owned by Sempra Infrastructure and jointly operated by companies including Japanese trading houses Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi Corp. as well as Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close