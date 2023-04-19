ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

U.S. 'hopeful' on dialogue restart with North Korea: special rep

Sung Kim also says expanded drills with Indonesia 'good for regional stability'

Sung Kim, the U.S. special representative for North Korea and ambassador to Indonesia, speaks during an interview with Nikkei Asia at his official residence in Jakarta. (Photo by Dimas Ardian)
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | North Korea

JAKARTA -- The U.S. is hopeful that dialogue with North Korea could restart as the hermit nation reopens from COVID-19 lockdowns, a senior U.S. diplomat said in a recent interview amid growing concerns over its military capabilities following the launch of a new type of ballistic missile last week.

"There are indications that the country is starting to open up a little bit from very strict COVID restrictions. And obviously, if you're in that type of lockdown, it's hard to engage in any diplomacy," U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim told Nikkei Asia in Jakarta on Friday. "If they are starting to open up, hopefully that will give us an opportunity to have some dialogue."

Read Next

Latest On Interview

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close