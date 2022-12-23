ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

U.S. inflation to improve as supply bottlenecks clear: Alan Blinder

Ex-Fed vice chair expects interest rates to top out at around 4.75% to 5%

Alan Blinder served on then-U.S. President Bill Clinton’s Council of Economic Advisers before becoming vice chairman of the Federal Reserve under Alan Greenspan.   © Reuters
KOSUKE TAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- Easing supply chain bottlenecks and signs of a cooling economy point to an improving inflation outlook in the U.S., said Alan Blinder, a Princeton University economics professor and former Federal Reserve vice chairman, in a recent interview with Nikkei.

Given this, Blinder expects interest rates to top out slightly below the Fed's consensus projection, at around 4.75% to 5%. He sees "nearly zero" chance of a rate cut next year, except in the unlikely event of a "serious recession."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close