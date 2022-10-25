ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Interview

U.S. midterms heat up as Biden vs. Trump redux, says analyst

Professor David Barker predicts turnout will approach presidential election level

The 2022 U.S. midterms are shaping up to be a rematch of sorts between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, says American University professor David Barker. (Source photos by Reuters) 
YUKIHIRO SAKAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- With the U.S. midterm elections just two weeks away, the campaigns are shaping up to be not just a referendum on President Joe Biden's record, but they will also serve to relitigate his 2020 election against predecessor Donald Trump.

Earlier in Biden's term, his Democratic Party seemed to be on the verge of a midterm wipeout. However, the Supreme Court decision overturning constitutional protections for abortions changed the political landscape, giving Democrats the rare opportunity to prevail in the midterms while being the party in power.

