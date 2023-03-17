ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

U.S. partners should engage with Myanmar opposition: Blinken adviser

Countries not asked to choose between U.S. and China, Derek Chollet says

Derek Chollet, counselor for the U.S. State Department, discussed Washington's partnership with countries in Southeast Asia. (Photo by Masahiro Okoshi)
MASAHIRO OKOSHI, Nikkei Washington bureau chief | Myanmar

WASHINGTON --The U.S. hopes that Japan and other Indo-Pacific partners actively "engage with" Myanmar's opposition to "hear about their hopes" for a democratic future, says a senior U.S. foreign policy adviser.

"We very much hope that our partners, within Southeast Asia, but also throughout the Indo-Pacific, would engage, visibly engage, with the pro-democratic opposition," U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told Nikkei. Chollet serves at the rank of undersecretary and advises Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a variety of issues.

Read Next

Latest On Interview

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close