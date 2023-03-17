U.S. partners should engage with Myanmar opposition: Blinken adviser

WASHINGTON --The U.S. hopes that Japan and other Indo-Pacific partners actively "engage with" Myanmar's opposition to "hear about their hopes" for a democratic future, says a senior U.S. foreign policy adviser.

"We very much hope that our partners, within Southeast Asia, but also throughout the Indo-Pacific, would engage, visibly engage, with the pro-democratic opposition," U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told Nikkei. Chollet serves at the rank of undersecretary and advises Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a variety of issues.