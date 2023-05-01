U.S. 'ready' to aid Philippine resupplies in South China Sea: admiral

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. is prepared to assist the Philippines as China interferes with Manila's efforts to resupply a grounded naval ship in the South China Sea, said Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, vowing to curb Beijing's maritime provocations.

China has "frequently interfered with those resupplies," and these acts are "clearly unlawful," Paparo told Nikkei in an online interview Friday, referring to the China Coast Guard's aggressive maneuvers around the BRP Sierra Madre in the Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal.