U.S. should brace for '10-year' chip curbs against China: analyst

WASHINGTON -- When U.S. President Joe Biden visited the site of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s new plant in Arizona on Dec. 6, he called the project a potential "gamechanger" for the U.S. chip supply chain. The $40 billion investment symbolizes U.S. efforts to gain supremacy over China in the semiconductor industry.

Not only is the U.S. joining with like-minded partners to build a supply chain less exposed to China, but Washington has moved to tighten access to advanced chip technology by Chinese companies.