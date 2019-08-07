US and China find rare common ground on UN business mediation

SINGAPORE -- China and the U.S., along with other Asian countries, are set to support a new United Nations treaty aimed at enforcing cross-border mediation agreements in commercial dealings, despite escalating trade tensions between the two powers.

The Singapore Convention on Mediation will be launched for countries to sign on Wednesday in the city. The treaty bears Singapore's name to recognize the city-state's contributions in developing it.

India and South Korea have also indicated that they will be signatories, according to Singapore Law Minister K Shanmugam. In an interview with the Nikkei Asian Review, Shanmugam said 38 countries so far have expressed their intention to sign the treaty.

"You want it to be enforceable in as many countries as possible. So really, this is not about Singapore. This is about trade and the international community. And you really need to bring in... as many countries [as possible], including the big economies, for it to be really effective," he said.

Mediation is an option for companies involved in cross-border business disputes in places like Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong. It is seen as a softer approach to dispute resolution, in contrast to arbitration and litigation, which may involve long and drawn-out legal proceedings.

Singapore Law Minister K Shanmugam © Mayuko Tani

Danny Ong, partner at law firm Rajah & Tann, said that under the new agreement, the mediation process will be overseen by mediators trained in the particular sectors of dispute: "Now we are trying to do it at a much more sophisticated level. If you have a Japanese investor having a dispute with an owner of a power plant in Indonesia, you will have a sector specialist, in this case energy, sitting in the same room trying to broker a deal."

The Singapore Convention will give different jurisdictions the ability to enforce the agreements as it sets out a common legal framework.

But for the treaty to come into force, it has to be signed and ratified by at least three countries, which will then pave the way for cross-border mediated settlements to be recognized in domestic courts.

Shanmugam said that in Asia, mediation is culturally understood and preferred, and allows for companies to preserve business relationships while encouraging trade flows and investments.

But he cautioned that it may take time for the Singapore Convention to garner more support, as countries mull over whether to participate. "This is not the only thing countries are dealing with. They are dealing with many issues, right? That's why it takes some time. For most countries, we haven't sensed any hesitation. Whenever we have told people about it, they say, uniformly, it's a good idea."

For the treaty to have any substance, Shanmugam said it is important for participating nations to be spread out geographically, and for them to have economic clout. In this regard, he said having the U.S. and China on board bodes well.

Others, like the European Union, will need to decide if they will be able to sign the treaty as a bloc or to leave the process to individual member states, and Japan will need more time to consider its options after it recently held an upper house election, Shanmugam said.

During the interview, Nikkei also asked the Singapore law official about the country's choice to implement a controversial fake news law to guard against online falsehoods.

The move has prompted criticism from several quarters that freedom of expression may be suppressed, including from Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which ranked Singapore 151 out of 180 on its 2019 World Press Freedom Index, below countries like South Sudan and Bangladesh.

Shanmugam noted that RSF's index has been "used as a weapon" to attack Singapore, and reiterated criticisms of the organization and its methodology he had made previously.

RSF had in 2018 declined an invitation to attend public hearings in Singapore by a Select Committee studying online falsehoods.

"So we issued a statement saying they are cowards. If you believe in freedom of speech, and if you believe that what you're saying is true, why don't you come? Am I going to arrest you? I offered to pay for them to come to Singapore and appear in the Select Committee in front of TV cameras and justify your position and I'll ask you questions. It was enough to make them run. So they ought to be embarrassed. Not Singapore," Shanmugam said.

The public hearings eventually led to the introduction of legislation in Singapore to combat fake news.