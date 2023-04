TOKYO -- Warren Buffett told Nikkei in an interview on Tuesday that he intends to add to his investments in Japanese stocks, saying he is "very proud" of his holdings in companies including the nation's top five trading groups.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed in August 2020 that it acquired slightly more than 5% each in Japan's top five trading houses, which are known in Japan as sogo shosha, themselves investment companies.