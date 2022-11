TOKYO -- Conditions for an economic storm, including monetary tightening, inflation and the war in Ukraine, have all fallen into place, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told Nikkei, warning that the world could see more "surprises" like the near meltdown of U.K. pension funds.

Dimon had previously predicted an economic "hurricane" in June, challenging the more bullish outlook held by other Wall Street executives at the time.