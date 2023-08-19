ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Interview

Xi's apparatchiks will struggle to revive economy: China watcher

President's inner circle lacks global trade and finance know-how, Willy Lam warns

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, central bank chief Pan Gongsheng and Vice Premier He Lifeng. (Nikkei montage/Source photos by Reuters and AP)
AMY CHEW, Contributing writer | China

KUALA LUMPUR -- China's economy is unlikely to recover anytime soon because President Xi Jinping's inner circle is mostly filled with apparatchiks rather than technocrats with the know-how to revive sagging growth, warns noted China watcher Willy Lam.

The slowdown in the world's second-largest economy will likely be exacerbated by Xi's policy of prioritizing geopolitics and national security over economics in the face of rising competition with the U.S. and its Western allies, says Lam, author of the new book "Xi Jinping: The Hidden Agendas of China's Ruler for Life," which was released last week.

Read Next

Latest On Interview

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more