Xi's apparatchiks will struggle to revive economy: China watcher

KUALA LUMPUR -- China's economy is unlikely to recover anytime soon because President Xi Jinping's inner circle is mostly filled with apparatchiks rather than technocrats with the know-how to revive sagging growth, warns noted China watcher Willy Lam.

The slowdown in the world's second-largest economy will likely be exacerbated by Xi's policy of prioritizing geopolitics and national security over economics in the face of rising competition with the U.S. and its Western allies, says Lam, author of the new book "Xi Jinping: The Hidden Agendas of China's Ruler for Life," which was released last week.