Can Europe's 'flight shaming' movement work in Asia?

I did a double take as I scanned the departures board at Bangkok's Krung Thep Aphiwat railway station. Unfortunately, I had not made a mistake -- my first taste of flygskam really was going to start with 21 hours on a train.

Though it might sound like a tasty Scandinavian snack, flygskam is Swedish for "flight shame," a movement that encourages people to ditch air travel to save the planet. The movement is said to have contributed to a downward trend in flying in Europe, although the post-COVID-19 travel boom is pushing back against that.