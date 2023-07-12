Dark side of 'A Tourist's Guide to Love'

In late April, the new romantic comedy "A Tourist's Guide to Love," directed by Asian American director Steven Tsuchida, soared to the top of Netflix's global English-language films chart. The movie made the streaming platform's top 10 in 89 countries, presenting a new face of Vietnam after decades of Hollywood's obsession with the Vietnam War era.

From this perspective, "A Tourist's Guide to Love" was groundbreaking. Shot entirely on location in Vietnam in early 2022, it depicted the communist-run nation as a modern, attractive and desirable country.