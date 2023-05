BANGKOK -- The era of red shirts versus yellow shirts is over -- at least, in terms of campaign-trail fashion ahead of Thailand's May 14 election.

Style and color can be vote winners. I have covered elections in Japan, the Philippines and the U.S., where the choice of a blue tie versus red, or a pantsuit versus a dress, conveys different messages. Colors can be politically loaded long after votes have been cast -- pink remains a sign of opposition in the Philippines a year after the election.