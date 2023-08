When a friend visiting Tokyo texted me the other day to ask if we could meet up, a wave of panic washed over me. Instead of joy at the prospect of reconnecting with an old pal, I was engulfed in a cloud of dread.

She wanted to go out for upscale sushi on a Friday night -- peak dining time in the Japanese capital. The problem was that it was already Tuesday. After calling five places that I knew -- and three more that I didn't -- I had to admit defeat.