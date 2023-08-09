Thai women are losing faith in labor

Over a recent lunch in Bangkok, a pregnant friend declared that she had been trawling Facebook "mum groups" for a Bangkok-based private doctor who would allow her to give birth without the use of surgery. As someone yet to claim membership of the mother club, I had naively assumed that walking into any of Thailand's hospitals would provide that. I was wrong.

In Thailand, and elsewhere in Asia, there is a growing penchant for cesarean section births, especially in private health facilities. Pursuing a natural birth can be a path fraught with admonishing looks, awkward conversations, higher prices and a search for an amenable doctor.