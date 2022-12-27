Trashing paradise: The perils of post-pandemic tourism

It was a privilege to be in Bali during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020. As many of the world's liberal democracies turned into locked-down quasi-police states, this Indonesian province took a softer approach. Beaches and most food and beverage venues were closed for the first three months of the emergency, but there was never a hard lockdown and personal liberties were never significantly curtailed.

"Are you stuck in Bali?" people back home in Australia would often ask me. "It's not me who's stuck," I would reply. "It's you."