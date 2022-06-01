When sport and music collide in Asia

There is only one band that I've seen in concert in both its home country and Asia and that is Duran Duran. The first time was in the mid-1990s in London and the second time was in Seoul in April 2008. The Korean performance was memorably described by The Korea Times: "Throughout the show, fans cheered, waved their arms and danced to the music like they were still teenagers." I'm not sure that applied to me, but it was a lot of fun.