Tea Leaves

When sport and music collide in Asia

Regional fans of imported acts should take a critical look at 'value for money'

Eighties pop superband Duran Duran perform during their "Red Carpet Massacre" tour in 2008, when the author saw them play in Seoul.      © Reuters
JOHN DUERDEN | South Korea

There is only one band that I've seen in concert in both its home country and Asia and that is Duran Duran. The first time was in the mid-1990s in London and the second time was in Seoul in April 2008. The Korean performance was memorably described by The Korea Times: "Throughout the show, fans cheered, waved their arms and danced to the music like they were still teenagers." I'm not sure that applied to me, but it was a lot of fun.

