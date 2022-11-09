ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Tea Leaves

Yamagata's lesson in post-pandemic tourism

Neglected Japanese prefecture rebrands to reach out to the world

An “Asiatic Arcadia”: The city of Kaminoyama, in Yamagata prefecture, as seen from a nearby mountainside in July 2020. (Photo by Alice French)
ALICE FRENCH | Japan

When British explorer Isabella Bird visited Yamagata prefecture, northwest Japan, in summer 1878, the capital, Yamagata city, was "a thriving town of 21,000" people. Japan had only recently reopened to visitors after more than 200 years of strict isolationism, and Bird was one of the first foreigners allowed to tour the archipelago unsupervised.

On a mission to discover Japan's roads less traveled, Bird would venture as far north as Hokkaido and as far south as Kobe, recording every destination and experience in meticulous detail in her diary, which was published as a popular book, "Unbeaten Tracks in Japan," in 1880.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close