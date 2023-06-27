A photographer's chronicle of Thailand's democracy struggle

BANGKOK -- "My father had a small camera and he recorded our family life," says Vinai Dithajohn. "I was totally fascinated. And I watched Tintin cartoons, the stories of a young reporter who traveled and went on adventures around the world. That felt like a good life. But even imagining becoming a professional photographer was impossible."

Vinai was born in Bangkok's working-class Klong Toei area. He served in Thailand's armed forces and worked in myriad poorly paid jobs to fulfill his dream of becoming a photographer. Now, two Bangkok galleries are sharing a major retrospective of his work -- a photographic record of Thailand's political turmoil of the last 25 years.