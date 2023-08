EDINBURGH, Scotland -- "It's very, very hard to explain to most people in our country what happens at the Edinburgh Fringe," said Indonesian stand-up comedian Mo Sidik, as he shelters from the notoriously fickle Scottish weather outside the historic university building where he is about to perform.

"They can't believe there are thousands of shows, happening across a whole city, many of them on at the same time, so you have to choose!"