TOKYO -- In the first round of the French presidential election on April 10, hard-right candidate Marine Le Pen racked up a strong result, with a share of the vote just a few percentage points below the total garnered by sitting President Emmanuel Macron. Opinion polls suggest that 56% of younger voters plan to vote for her in the runoff on Sunday.
BOOKS: French election highlights the why, when and where of populism
