Arts

BOOKS: French election highlights the why, when and where of populism

Emerging conundrum unsettling advanced economies highlights 'Japanese exception'

How could hard-right candidate Marine Le Pen, left, rack up such a strong result against sitting Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the French presidential election? Quite easily, argue Eric Protzer and Paul Summerville, co-authors of the recently published book "Reclaiming Populism." (Source photo by AP) 
PETER TASKER, Contributing writer | Japan

TOKYO -- In the first round of the French presidential election on April 10, hard-right candidate Marine Le Pen racked up a strong result, with a share of the vote just a few percentage points below the total garnered by sitting President Emmanuel Macron. Opinion polls suggest that 56% of younger voters plan to vote for her in the runoff on Sunday.

