BTS is going on 'hiatus' to focus on solo projects

NEW YORK -- The members of K-pop boy band BTS said they are going on a hiatus to focus on solo music careers in an announcement that shocked fans the world over.

The seven-member band made the statement during an hour-long annual dinner to celebrate the founding of the group. The video of the dinner was posted on social media on Tuesday.

“I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature," member RM said.

"You have to keep producing music and keep doing something. But after 10 years of living as BTS and working all of our schedules, I can’t physically mature anymore," he said.

"We can't help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans," lead singer Jimin added. "I think now we're starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans.

"I think that's why we're going through a rough patch right now, we're trying to find our identity and that's an exhausting and long process."

After officially debuting in June 2013, BTS became a worldwide sensation with its upbeat hits, winning two Grammy nominations -- in 2021 and 2022.

The group released its new album, "Proof," on Friday.

BTS met U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in May to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.