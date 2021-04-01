Cool art in a hot sauna

TOKYO -- Artworks are exhibited almost anywhere these days. Not only in upscale museums and galleries but also online, and in streets and outdoor parks. But whoever would have thought of enjoying art in a sauna?

Japanese creative collective teamLab opened a tent last week which houses sauna rooms and art installations in downtown Tokyo. A "spectacular experiment," as one teamLab member described it, an attempt to allow visitors to immerse themselves in the artworks on display after being elevated to the highest mental state by first experiencing a hot sauna followed by a cold shower.

Titled "teamLab & TikTok, teamLab Reconnect," the exhibition runs until Aug. 31 in Tokyo's Roppongi area, known for its iconic Roppongi Hills complex and other skyscrapers, as well as its lively bars and nightlife. Produced in conjunction with ByteDance, which owns the TikTok social networking service, the exhibitions present seven digital artists' works, among which six pieces that visitors can walk straight through, with seven sauna rooms, cold shower spaces.

"Art is traditionally exhibited in luxurious places, but we wanted to create a luxurious state of mind for people who experience it," said Takashi Kudo, a teamLab member. "We have always looked for ways to let guests immerse themselves in our artworks," Kudo added, referring to their first permanent exhibition in Japan that opened in 2018, in Tokyo's man-made Odaiba island comprising around 50 interactive works in dark rooms that make visitors feel as if they are walking through a maze.

"You become more sensitive" to lights and sound after "refreshing your brain in sauna and cold shower... It is a mysterious experience," Kudo said.

For an admission fee of 4,800 yen ($44) on weekdays and 5,800 yen for weekends, visitors must first change into swimsuits, which are provided free by the organizers. After taking a warm shower, they can choose which sauna room they want to enter first.

The rooms vary by temperature, humidity, and fragrances including birch, ginger and roasted green tea. teamLab recommends that visitors first relax in the sauna for five to 10 minutes, then take a shower for up to two minutes to cool down, before finally enjoying the exhibition.

The exhibition has seven types of sauna rooms. This one is named "Water Harp Cyan." (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

According to teamLab, the way to get into the mood of the art piece is to repeat this process three times. After all, the idea of enhancing the senses while relaxing is backed by Yasutaka Kato, who teaches at the Keio University School of Medicine, who has pointed to the significant functional changes that occur in the brain before and after experiencing a sauna.

Among the installations on display are a crystallized light beam that ascends and descends, detecting human bodies when it falls on them; a red sphere that floats around the floor and ceiling; flowers blossoming before their petals wither and eventually fade away.

A woman enjoying "Proliferating Immense Life in the Rain -- A Whole Year per Year." (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

teamLab's Kudo said he commissioned the current exhibition around three years ago after being inspired by a sauna experience at a seasonal teamLab exhibition in Saga Prefecture in Japan's southern Kyushu island. After enjoying a sauna with his colleagues at a nearby hotel before attending the outdoor exhibition, Kudo realized he was "feeling colors and lights of the artworks more vividly than usual, although I had seen the exhibition many times at the venue."

However, opening a sauna exhibition during the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough, causing "many unexpected issues," said Kudo. Limiting the number of guests to half of what was initially planned is one of them, prompting the company to introduce sensors in each sauna room to prevent crowds. Ventilating the sauna rooms has been another challenge, especially without letting the heat escape.

A cold shower heightens one's senses to better enjoy the artwork. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

When teamLab went looking for a financial backer, TikTok operator ByteDance saw it as an opportunity to widen its customer base. Active in Japan since 2017, the Chinese short-video app developer has been acquiring mainly millennials and Gen Z users, but "teamLab's popularity among artists, as well as the luxury and business scenes, was a big push for the collaboration," said Hiroyuki Tokunaga, a senior director of ByteDance in Japan.

A joint production between teamLab and ByteDance, the exhibition's seventh artwork is presented on smartphones instead of the sauna tent. And the flowers seen as part of one of the artworks at the exhibition can be displayed anywhere using TikTok's augmented reality technology.

The word "reconnect" in the exhibition title means a lot to Kudo and other teamLab members. "The new coronavirus created divisions, both physically and mentally. Many today feel isolated without being able to get together with others," Kudo said. "I hope reconnecting with artworks and with the world can mitigate some sense of fear."