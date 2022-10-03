Foreign directors create their own Korean dramas

HONG KONG -- While global TV and movie audiences continue to be swept away by content produced in South Korea, a growing number of international filmmakers are themselves looking to tap into the country's reputation as a hotbed for talent and for creativity.

Maverick Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike is at the head of the line. After a three-decade career directing movies domestically ranging from blood-splattered gangster thrillers such as "Ichi the Killer" (2001) to children's films like "Ninja Kids!!!" (2011) Miike has recently put the finishing touches to his first Korean-language TV series, crime fantasy thriller "Connect."