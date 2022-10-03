ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Arts

Foreign directors create their own Korean dramas

Films by Japan's Miike and Kore-eda to be showcased at Busan festival

Takashi Miike’s “Connect” stars Jung Hae-in as a man who has his eye removed by a criminal gang of organ hunters.  (Courtesy of Walt Disney Co.)
MATHEW SCOTT, Contributing writer | South Korea

HONG KONG -- While global TV and movie audiences continue to be swept away by content produced in South Korea, a growing number of international filmmakers are themselves looking to tap into the country's reputation as a hotbed for talent and for creativity.

Maverick Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike is at the head of the line. After a three-decade career directing movies domestically ranging from blood-splattered gangster thrillers such as "Ichi the Killer" (2001) to children's films like "Ninja Kids!!!" (2011) Miike has recently put the finishing touches to his first Korean-language TV series, crime fantasy thriller "Connect."

