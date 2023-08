LONDON -- In Freddie Mercury's London home, there was a "Japanese room" and a "Japanese garden" that the Queen frontman was known to treat as sanctuaries and places of reflection.

His love for Japan and things Japanese is now showcased in a Sotheby's monthlong exhibition and auction titled "Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own," which will see thousands of belongings from his Kensington home -- known as Garden Lodge -- put up for sale.