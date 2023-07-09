Hit Netflix political drama makes waves in Taiwan

TAIPEI -- When women working for Taiwan's main opposition party complain of sexual harassment, the party's presidential nominee fires the perpetrators but refuses to immediately launch an independent investigation, telling the victims to "wait for the day when this society catches up with you."

This is one of the most powerful scenes in "Wave Makers," a Netflix political drama that has come to define Taiwanese politics in the way that the 1980s British comedy "Yes Minister" (later "Yes, Prime Minister") and the U.S. version of "House of Cards" (2013) came to epitomize the British and American political systems of their time.