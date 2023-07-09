ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Hit Netflix political drama makes waves in Taiwan

Show's focus on sexual harassment sparks surge of #MeToo claims

Popular Netflix series "Wave Makers" brilliantly evokes both the intensity of Taiwanese politics and the difficulties faced by party staffers -- especially women battling to resist and expose an institutional gender bias among party leaders. (Courtesy of Damou Entertainment)
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- When women working for Taiwan's main opposition party complain of sexual harassment, the party's presidential nominee fires the perpetrators but refuses to immediately launch an independent investigation, telling the victims to "wait for the day when this society catches up with you."

This is one of the most powerful scenes in "Wave Makers," a Netflix political drama that has come to define Taiwanese politics in the way that the 1980s British comedy "Yes Minister" (later "Yes, Prime Minister") and the U.S. version of "House of Cards" (2013) came to epitomize the British and American political systems of their time.

