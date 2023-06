SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir -- When the Bollywood film star Shahrukh Khan appeared in the picturesque Kashmir Valley in April, local film enthusiasts and fans flocked to watch their idol in the late spring sun.

Kashmir, known for its breathtaking scenic beauty, has a long history of filmmaking, with Indian producers often shooting several movies concurrently up to the 1990s, when the industry was driven out of the region by rising political tensions.