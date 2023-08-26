ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan's tradition of silent movie 'narrators' survives and thrives

Live 'benshi' performers still pull in crowds

A benshi silent-film narrator gestures during a performance. While men used to dominate the profession, the gender split is more equal today.   © Kyodo
PETER TASKER, Contributing writer | Japan

TOKYO -- This year marks both the 60th anniversary of the death of the great Japanese film director Yasujiro Ozu and the 120th anniversary of his birth. I was lucky enough to attend one of several celebratory events -- a showing of two short silent films that he made in the late 1920s.

Ozu is best known outside Japan for his emotionally complex post-World War II family dramas, such as "Tokyo Story" (1953), considered by some critics as one of the greatest films ever made. The two shorts, "A Straightforward Boy" and "Fighting Friends," were very different: slapstick comedies influenced by British-American comedy duo Laurel and Hardy.

