Arts

Japanese contemporary artist's triumphant return to Tokyo

Shinro Ohtake's accumulations of found marks and objects are self-portraits

Shinro Ohtake's current show at The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo (known as MOMAT) brings together about 500 of the artist's works, spanning nearly half a century. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
MICHIYO NAKAMOTO, Contributing writer | Japan

TOKYO -- A model of a rickety house plastered in faded posters, photographs, magazine clippings and various images stands resolutely in the middle of a huge room. A random assortment of disused objects is jumbled on the roof: a loudspeaker, a bucket, various nets, a red canoe. A neon sign emblazoned "Mon Cheri," suggesting the name of a small snack bar in a provincial town, hangs above the side of the house.

Close by, a bright red trailer, similarly covered in collages, drawings and what look like bits of faded posters from a bygone era, is parked behind the house.

