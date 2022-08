SANTA FE, U.S. -- Flashes of lightning lit the vast sky behind the Crosby Theater as the two protagonists sing of the stars twinkling in the beautiful night: "East can meet West/Two souls in the dark/Each seeing the other/As the other yearns to be seen."

At the end of Act One of "M. Butterfly," which had its world premiere at the Santa Fe Opera on July 30, against the natural open sky backdrop, the embracing singers are enveloped by the stars as the music fades.