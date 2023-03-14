Michelle Yeoh's long journey to Academy Awards triumph

KUALA LUMPUR -- When Michelle Yeoh was announced this week as the winner of the Academy Award for best actress, she became the first Asian woman to ever win the award, smashing stereotypes, glass ceilings and everything else that the action star needed to break.

Malaysia-born Yeoh, 60, won the award for her portrayal of Chinese American laundromat owner Evelyn Wang in the movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once." The film won six other Oscars as well, including best picture, best director and, for Vietnam-born co-star Ke Huy Quan, best supporting actor.